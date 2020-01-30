Stewart Info Svc is Among the Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (STC, FNF, FAF, SIGI, UIHC)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Stewart Info Svc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 180,000.0%. Fnf Group is next with a EPS growth of 9,855.8%. First American F ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 8,942.6%.

Select Ins Grp follows with a EPS growth of 7,800.8%, and United Insurance rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 6,486.5%.

