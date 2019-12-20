Steven Madden has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Footwear Industry (SHOO, SKX, DECK, NKE, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Steven Madden ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 18.63. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a a P/E ratio of 22.48. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 31.17.
Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a a P/E ratio of 43.72, and Crocs Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 250.66.
