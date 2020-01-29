Steven Madden has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Footwear Industry (SHOO, SKX, DECK, NKE, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Steven Madden ranks highest with a an RPE of $628,000. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a an RPE of $595,000. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a an RPE of $567,000.
Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a an RPE of $474,000, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $237,000.
