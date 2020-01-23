Steven Madden is Among the Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (SHOO, SKX, CROX, DECK, NKE)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Steven Madden ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.46. Skechers Usa-A is next with a a price to sales ratio of 1.49. Crocs Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 2.90.
Deckers Outdoor follows with a a price to sales ratio of 3.00, and Nike Inc -Cl B rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 4.84.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Crocs Inc on July 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Crocs Inc have risen 87.0%. We continue to monitor Crocs Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest price to sales ratio steven madden skechers usa-a crocs inc deckers outdoor nike inc -cl b