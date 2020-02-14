Steven Madden is Among the Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (SHOO, NKE, SKX, DECK, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Steven Madden ranks highest with a ROE of 1,643.7%. Nike Inc -Cl B is next with a ROE of 1,603.3%. Skechers Usa-A ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,110.5%.
Deckers Outdoor follows with a ROE of 779.4%, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of -259.3%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Steven Madden and will alert subscribers who have SHOO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest return on equity steven madden nike inc -cl b skechers usa-a deckers outdoor crocs inc