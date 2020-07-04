Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $45.07

Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) opened today above their pivot of $44.22 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $45.07. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $46.20 and $48.18.

Over the past year, Stericycle Inc has traded in a range of $38.45 to $67.94 and is now at $43.81, 14% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Stericycle Inc has overhead space with shares priced $43.81, or 45.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $79.62. Stericycle Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $54.27 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $56.97.

