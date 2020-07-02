Stericycle Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.42%

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $66.39 to a high of $67.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $65.89 on volume of 326,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Stericycle Inc and will alert subscribers who have SRCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Stericycle Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.58 and a 52-week low of $40.06 and are now trading 68% above that low price at $67.45 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.