Stericycle Inc Rises 1.42% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $66.39 to a high of $67.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $65.89 on volume of 326,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stericycle Inc have traded between a low of $40.06 and a high of $67.58 and are now at $67.45, which is 68% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

