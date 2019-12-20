Stericycle Inc has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (SRCL, SP, ABM, TRR, ECOL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Stericycle Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 18.38. Sp Plus Corp is next with a a P/E ratio of 19.98. Abm Industries ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 22.96.

Trc Cos Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 29.83, and Us Ecology Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 31.27.

