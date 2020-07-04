Stericycle Inc has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (SRCL, WM, RSG, TTEK, CLH)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Stericycle Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.29. Waste Management is next with a FCF per share of $3.81. Republic Svcs ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.73.

Tetra Tech Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.25, and Clean Harbors rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.08.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Waste Management on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $117.39. Since that call, shares of Waste Management have fallen 24.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.