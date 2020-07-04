MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Stericycle Inc has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (SRCL, WM, RSG, TTEK, CLH)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:28am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Stericycle Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.29. Waste Management is next with a FCF per share of $3.81. Republic Svcs ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.73.

Tetra Tech Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.25, and Clean Harbors rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.08.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Waste Management on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $117.39. Since that call, shares of Waste Management have fallen 24.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share stericycle inc Waste Management republic svcs tetra tech inc clean harbors

Ticker(s): SRCL WM RSG TTEK CLH

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.