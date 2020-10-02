Stericycle Inc has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (SRCL, SP, ABM, ECOL, CECE)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Stericycle Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.2%. Sp Plus Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 5.3%. Abm Industries ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.2%.

Us Ecology Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.3%, and Ceco Environmntl rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Stericycle Inc and will alert subscribers who have SRCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.