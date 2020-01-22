Stericycle Inc is Among the Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (SRCL, RSG, WM, TTEK, ROL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Stericycle Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 790.5%. Following is Republic Svcs with a EPS growth of 1,428.6%. Waste Management ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 2,167.4%.

Tetra Tech Inc follows with a EPS growth of 2,487.7%, and Rollins Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,333.3%.

