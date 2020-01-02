Stericycle Inc is Among the Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (SRCL, ECOL, WM, TTEK, RSG)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Stericycle Inc ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.9%. Following is Us Ecology Inc with a future earnings growth of 6.9%. Waste Management ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 9.3%.

Tetra Tech Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 9.6%, and Republic Svcs rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 9.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Stericycle Inc and will alert subscribers who have SRCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.