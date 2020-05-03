Stericycle Inc is Among the Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (SRCL, CWST, CVA, ABM, CLH)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Stericycle Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 14.6. Casella Waste is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.9. Covanta Holding ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.8.

Abm Industries follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.5, and Clean Harbors rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9.

