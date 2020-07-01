Stericycle Inc is Among the Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (SRCL, WM, RSG, TTEK, CLH)
Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Stericycle Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.29. Waste Management is next with a FCF per share of $3.81. Republic Svcs ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.73.
Tetra Tech Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.25, and Clean Harbors rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.08.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Stericycle Inc and will alert subscribers who have SRCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share stericycle inc Waste Management republic svcs tetra tech inc clean harbors