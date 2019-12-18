Stepan Co has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (SCL, IFF, MTX, SXT, PPG)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Stepan Co ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 4.3%. Following is Intl Flvr & Frag with a projected earnings growth of 6.7%. Minerals Tech ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 7.6%.

Sensient Technol follows with a projected earnings growth of 8.6%, and Ppg Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 8.7%.

