Stepan Co has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (SCL, IOSP, PPG, BCPC, RPM)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Stepan Co ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -6.1%. Innospec Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 6.9%. Ppg Inds Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 11.8%.

Balchem Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 13.1%, and Rpm Intl Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 15.0%.

