Stein Mart Inc is Among the Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Highest Beta (SMRT, DXLG, FL, FRAN, PLCE)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Stein Mart Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Following is Destination Xl G with a a beta of 1.2. Foot Locker Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Francescas Holdi follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Children'S Place rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

