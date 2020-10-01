Steelcase Inc-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.56%

Steelcase Inc-A (NYSE:SCS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.14 to a high of $19.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.50 on volume of 150,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Steelcase Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.44 and a high of $23.02 and are now at $19.18, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Steelcase Inc-A on September 13th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.77. Since that recommendation, shares of Steelcase Inc-A have risen 16.3%. We continue to monitor SCS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.