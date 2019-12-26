Steelcase Inc-A Falls 1.73% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Steelcase Inc-A (NYSE:SCS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.00 to a high of $21.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $21.23 on volume of 94,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Steelcase Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.02 and a 52-week low of $13.96 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $21.01 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% higher and 1.30% higher over the past week, respectively.

