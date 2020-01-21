Steel Dynamics Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.79%

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.93 to a high of $33.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.65 on volume of 779,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Steel Dynamics have traded between a low of $25.02 and a high of $39.35 and are now at $32.44, which is 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

