State St Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.40%

State St Corp (NYSE:STT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.80 to a high of $58.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $58.78 on volume of 955,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of State St Corp have traded between a low of $42.10 and a high of $85.89 and are now at $58.07, which is 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

