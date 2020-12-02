State St Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.24%

State St Corp (NYSE:STT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $80.46 to a high of $81.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $79.92 on volume of 473,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, State St Corp has traded in a range of $48.62 to $85.89 and is now at $81.05, 67% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for State St Corp and will alert subscribers who have STT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.