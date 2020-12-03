Starwood Propert has the Best Relative Performance in the Mortgage REITs Industry (STWD , TWO , MFA , CIM , NRZ )

Below are the top five companies in the Mortgage REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Starwood Propert (NYSE:STWD ) ranks first with a loss of 2.12%; Two Harbors Inve (NYSE:TWO ) ranks second with a loss of 2.72%; and Mfa Financial (NYSE:MFA ) ranks third with a loss of 2.79%.

Chimera Inv Corp (NYSE:CIM ) follows with a loss of 2.80% and New Resident (NYSE:NRZ ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 3.29%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Starwood Propert and will alert subscribers who have STWD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.