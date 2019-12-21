Starwood Propert is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (STWD, TWO, ARI, NYMT, NRZ)
Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Starwood Propert ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 57.7%. Following is Two Harbors Inve with a EPS growth of 70.7%. Apollo Commercia ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 95.8%.
New York Mtge follows with a EPS growth of 217.4%, and New Resident rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 236.2%.
