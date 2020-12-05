Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $75.65

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $76.41 today and has reached the first level of support at $75.65. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $75.02 and $73.63.

In the past 52 weeks, Starbucks Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.02 and a high of $99.72 and are now at $76.00, 52% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) is currently priced 15.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $63.96. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $84.30, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $70.80.

