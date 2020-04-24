Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Breaks Through Support at $74.48

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $76.07 today and has reached the first level of support at $74.48. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $73.94 and $71.81 will be of interest.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) defies analysts with a current price ($74.97) 14.7% above its average consensus price target of $63.96. Starbucks Corp shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $85.17 and support at the 50-day MA of $73.24.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Starbucks Corp have traded between a low of $50.02 and a high of $99.72 and are now at $74.97, which is 50% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Starbucks Corp and will alert subscribers who have SBUX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.