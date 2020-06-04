Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Breaks Through Resistance at $64.90

Shares of Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened today above their pivot of $62.90 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $64.90. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $66.75 and $70.60.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) is currently priced 2.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $63.96. Starbucks Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $76.98 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $85.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Starbucks Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.02 and a high of $99.72 and are now at $65.57, 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% lower and 3.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

