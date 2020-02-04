Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Breaks Through Resistance at $64.28

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $62.97 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $64.28. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $65.83 and $68.69 will be of interest.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) has potential upside of 2.1% based on a current price of $62.62 and analysts' consensus price target of $63.96. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $78.12 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $86.14.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Starbucks Corp have traded between a low of $50.02 and a high of $99.72 and are now at $62.62, which is 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

