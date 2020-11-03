Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Approaches New Upside Target of $76.83

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $69.98 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $72.57. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $76.83 and $83.68 will be of interest.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) defies analysts with a current price ($68.30) 6.4% above its average consensus price target of $63.96. Starbucks Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $86.60 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $87.45.

In the past 52 weeks, Starbucks Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $67.40 and a high of $99.72 and are now at $68.30. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

