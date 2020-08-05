Starbucks Corp Rises 1.30% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.76 to a high of $77.38. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $75.08 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Starbucks Corp have traded between a low of $50.02 and a high of $99.72 and are now at $76.89, which is 54% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% lower and 1.2% lower over the past week, respectively.

