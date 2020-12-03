Starbucks Corp Falls 8.05% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.46 to a high of $64.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $67.40 on volume of 11.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Starbucks Corp have traded between the current low of $61.46 and a high of $99.72 and are now at $62.99. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

