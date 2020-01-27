Starbucks Corp Falls 3.49% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.55 to a high of $88.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $90.74 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Starbucks Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.72 and a 52-week low of $62.93 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $88.77 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Starbucks Corp on December 12th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $88.22. Since that recommendation, shares of Starbucks Corp have risen 4.3%. We continue to monitor SBUX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.