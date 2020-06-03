Starbucks Corp Falls 1.77% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.05 to a high of $75.09. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $75.28 on volume of 7.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Starbucks Corp has traded in a range of $69.03 to $99.72 and is now at $73.14, 6% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

