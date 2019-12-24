Star Group L.P. is Among the Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (SGU, SPH, UGI, SWX, NJR)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Star Group L.P. ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.28. Suburban Propane Partners LP is next with a a price to sales ratio of 1.06. Ugi Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.08.

Southwest Gas Ho follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.38, and New Jersey Res rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.43.

