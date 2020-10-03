MySmarTrend
Star Group L.P. is Among the Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (SGU, CPK, NJR, SJI, SR)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 2:20am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest sales growth.

Star Group L.P. ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,676.7%. Chesapeake Util is next with a sales growth of 2,379.9%. New Jersey Res ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,061.3%.

South Jersey Ind follows with a sales growth of 1,992.9%, and Spire Inc. rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,288.6%.

Keywords: highest sales growth star group l.p. chesapeake util new jersey res south jersey ind :sr spire inc.

Ticker(s): SGU CPK NJR SJI

