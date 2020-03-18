Stanley Black & (SWK) Breaks Through Resistance at $80.84

Shares of Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $81.33 today and have reached the first resistance level of $80.84. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $87.26 and $93.19.

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) has potential upside of 142.7% based on a current price of $75.75 and analysts' consensus price target of $183.81. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $148.60 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $152.48.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stanley Black & have traded between a low of $78.61 and a high of $173.67 and are now at $75.75, which is -4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

