Stanley Black & Falls 3.21% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $103.34 to a high of $106.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $106.15 on volume of 906,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Stanley Black & share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $173.67 and a 52-week low of $70.00 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $102.28 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% lower and 4.34% lower over the past week, respectively.