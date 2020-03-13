Stanley Black & Falls 1.39% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $106.47 to a high of $111.51. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $108.98 on volume of 894,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Stanley Black & has traded in a range of $104.66 to $173.67 and is now at $101.47, -3% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Stanley Black & and will alert subscribers who have SWK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.