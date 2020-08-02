Stanley Black & is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (SWK, HSC, IR, JBT, NDSN)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Stanley Black & ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Following is Harsco Corp with a a current ratio of 1.2. Ingersoll-Rand ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3.

John Bean Tech follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Nordson Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

