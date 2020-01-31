Standex Intl Co has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Industrial Machinery Industry (SXI, PNR, CR, GHM, MIDD)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest sales growth.

Standex Intl Co ranks lowest with a sales growth of 48.9%. Following is Pentair Plc with a sales growth of 95.1%. Crane Co ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 138.3%.

Graham Corp follows with a sales growth of 192.1%, and Middleby Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 298.5%.

