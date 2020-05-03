Stamps.Com Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.57%

Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $129.89 to a high of $133.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $136.99 on volume of 148,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Stamps.Com Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $185.20 and a 52-week low of $32.54 and are now trading 300% above that low price at $130.18 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 2.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.8%.

