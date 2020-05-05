Stamps.Com Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.73%

Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $160.94 to a high of $165.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $162.80 on volume of 119,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Stamps.Com Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.54 and a high of $185.20 and are now at $165.89, 410% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

