Stamps.Com Inc Falls 1.94% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.70 to a high of $80.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $81.39 on volume of 85,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Stamps.Com Inc has traded in a range of $32.54 to $207.25 and is now at $79.02, 143% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Stamps.Com Inc on June 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $44.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Stamps.Com Inc have risen 82.1%. We continue to monitor STMP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.