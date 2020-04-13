Staar Surgical Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 6.35%

Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.38 to a high of $36.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.28 on volume of 240,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Staar Surgical share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.73 and a 52-week low of $21.70 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $35.05 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Staar Surgical and will alert subscribers who have STAA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.