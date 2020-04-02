Staar Surgical has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Health Care Supplies Industry (STAA, ANIK, RTIX, OSUR, HAE)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Staar Surgical ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 232.9%. Anika Therapeuti is next with a future earnings growth of 47.8%. Rti Surgical Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 45.0%.

Orasure Tech follows with a future earnings growth of 31.9%, and Haemonetics Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 31.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Haemonetics Corp on October 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $120.46. Since that call, shares of Haemonetics Corp have fallen 10.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.