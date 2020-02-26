MySmarTrend
Staar Surgical is Among the Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (STAA, WST, RTIX, QDEL, NEOG)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:26am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Staar Surgical ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.1%. Following is West Pharmaceut with a an earnings yield of 0.8%. Rti Surgical Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.9%.

Quidel Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 1.1%, and Neogen Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Quidel Corp on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $62.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Quidel Corp have risen 27.5%. We continue to monitor Quidel Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

