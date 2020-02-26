Staar Surgical is Among the Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (STAA, WST, RTIX, QDEL, NEOG)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Staar Surgical ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.1%. Following is West Pharmaceut with a an earnings yield of 0.8%. Rti Surgical Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.9%.
Quidel Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 1.1%, and Neogen Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.6%.
