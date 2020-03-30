Staar Surgical is Among the Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (STAA, ALR, NEOG, HAE, WST)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Staar Surgical ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.18. Alere Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.07. Neogen Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

Haemonetics Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and West Pharmaceut rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

