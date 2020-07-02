Ss&C Technologie Falls 1.38% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.72 to a high of $63.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $63.76 on volume of 376,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Ss&C Technologie share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.89 and a high of $67.73 and are now at $63.11, 47% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

