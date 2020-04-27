Square Inc Rises 2.84% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Square Inc (:SQ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.83 to a high of $63.84. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.50 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Square Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $87.25 and a 52-week low of $32.33 and are now trading 97% above that low price at $63.77 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

